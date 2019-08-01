SHARE: Police searching for missing Richmond firefighter
Chesterfield man found guilty of shooting wife, killing her boyfriend
Body pulled from Meherrin River

Well-known attorney hit, killed outside Southampton County courthouse

Posted 2:48 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:59PM, August 1, 2019

COURTLAND, Va. – A well-known attorney was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in front of the Southampton County Courthouse Thursday morning.

A Southampton County deputy walking toward the courthouse heard what sounded like a crash in the 22000 block of Main Street, and soon realized that a man had been hit by a vehicle around 8:35 a.m., WTKR reported.

Courtland Emergency Medical Services responded and attempted to revive the victim, 73-year-old Daniel Forbes, but he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Deputies said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Investigators said nether drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No charges had been filed at last check, according to officials.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.