Dozens injured after wave pool malfunction sends wall of water crashing over swimmers

LONGJING, China – More than 40 people were reportedly hurt after an apparent mechanical failure led to a giant wave that sent swimmers crashing down on one another at a crowded wave pool in China Sunday.

People can be heard screaming in fear as the tsunami-like wave rolled over the pool, sending onlookers who were recording the wave running as water shoots over the pool walls, launching several people onto the pavement.

Dozens of swimmers in China were injured, when the 'tsunami pool' they were in malfunctioned. https://t.co/sNKxt1yUUb pic.twitter.com/hnH8gDxVGy — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 1, 2019

The incident happened at a “tsunami pool” at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in the northern China city of Longjing, the South China Morning Post reports. Some 44 people were reportedly injured, some suffering fractured ribs.

Park officials are still investigating the cause of the wave, which is believed to have been caused by damaged equipment.

The Post published this notice released by Longjing city officials Tuesday: