RICHMOND, Va. — “The Wheel of Life” was designed to assist people in assessing their satisfaction in life from how to invest your time and money. The outcome is a graphic representation of an individual’s life balance and/or quality of life based on a set of criteria that is unique to them and of their own choosing. Richmond Financial Expert Jennifer Luzzato joined us live this morning to explain how it works.

https://www.summitfinancialpartnersrva.com/about-summit-financial-partners/