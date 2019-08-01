× Body pulled from Meherrin River during search for missing man

EMPORIA, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Meherrin River in Emporia Wednesday afternoon.

The Emporia Police Department says they were asked Wednesday to assist the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a missing person, 21-year-old Jamier Leonard.

That search began around noon and spanned several miles of the Meherrin River.

Personnel from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department located the body of an adult male in the Meherrin River at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The body was located approximately 100 yards from the I-95 bridge.

The body has not been identified and has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for an autopsy.

Police say they are trying to make a positive identification of the body and their death investigation is on-going.

