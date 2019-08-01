A gas explosion rocks a community and leaves one dead in Kentucky

A gas explosion rocked a community in Kentucky and left one person dead early Thursday, authorities said.

Residents in Moreland were evacuated after the explosion, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. The number of people evacuated was not immediately available.

A shelter has been set up at a local church. The Perryville Fire Department said preliminary reports show that a gas line ruptured.

Sofia Nunez was at home in Moreland when the explosion happened.

“There was a loud noise and it sounded like a tornado was outside our house. When you stepped outside you could hear the flames and feel the heat. It shook the house for nearly 30 minutes after the flames appeared and neighbors’ windows were shattered,” Nunez told CNN.

Charlie Lynch woke up in Danville to the whole sky lit up from the explosion. He said he drove 10-15 minutes before taking video, with flames and smoke visible the whole way.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told CNN at least five homes and a garage were on fire after the explosion, but that the gas line fire has been extinguished.

Some residents have gone to area hospitals, the sheriff’s office said, but gave no details.