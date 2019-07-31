Video shows man steal tools from pickup truck in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who is believed to have stolen tools from a pickup truck parked in South Richmond.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue to investigate a theft from a truck in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 23.

Surveillance video shows a man riding a bike, approach a pickup truck and tamper with a toolbox in the bed of the truck, before taking tools and fleeing the area.

The suspect was last seen wearing a button-down short-sleeve collared shirt with stripes, tan shorts, and white sneakers.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.