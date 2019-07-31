Dog found strangled inside dumpster at Richmond school

“The Fearless Tour 2019”

Posted 1:22 pm, July 31, 2019, by

 

RICHMOND, Va. — Presented by Youth Impact and Mount Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, an upcoming conference for young people will work to get them focused, inspired, and educated about the word-wide danger of human trafficking. Organizer Travis Woods shared the details. Find more information and register at www.youthimpact.tv.

 

 

Saturday, August 24th

FREE Admission: 4pm - 5:30pm

$15 Concert Admission: 6:30pm - 8:30pm

On site registration from 2pm - 4pm

Located at: 2501 Mt. Gilead FGIM Richmond, VA 23235

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.