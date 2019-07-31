“The Fearless Tour 2019”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Presented by Youth Impact and Mount Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, an upcoming conference for young people will work to get them focused, inspired, and educated about the word-wide danger of human trafficking. Organizer Travis Woods shared the details. Find more information and register at www.youthimpact.tv .

Saturday, August 24th

FREE Admission: 4pm - 5:30pm

$15 Concert Admission: 6:30pm - 8:30pm

On site registration from 2pm - 4pm

Located at: 2501 Mt. Gilead FGIM Richmond, VA 23235