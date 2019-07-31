Dog found strangled inside dumpster at Richmond school

Strengthening the Neighborhood through National Night Out

Posted 1:23 pm, July 31, 2019, by

 

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Department Sgt. Tish Edmonds and their favorite crime dog McGruff joined us spread the word about the National Night Out, an annual campaign designed to strengthen neighborhoods and promote police-community relations. Aiming to give crime a ‘going away party’, the duo discusses details. The event will take place Tuesday, August 6th, and a list of all events will be available after registration closes Wednesday, July 31st.  To participate, contact your local neighborhood association to find an event near you! For more information, and the chance to register visit https://natw.org/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.