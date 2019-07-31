Strengthening the Neighborhood through National Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Department Sgt. Tish Edmonds and their favorite crime dog McGruff joined us spread the word about the National Night Out, an annual campaign designed to strengthen neighborhoods and promote police-community relations. Aiming to give crime a ‘going away party’, the duo discusses details. The event will take place Tuesday, August 6th, and a list of all events will be available after registration closes Wednesday, July 31st. To participate, contact your local neighborhood association to find an event near you! For more information, and the chance to register visit https://natw.org/