Search warrants executed at 3 Chesterfield massage parlors; charges pending

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three Chesterfield County massage parlors are under investigation as part of an ongoing financial crimes investigation that involves Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

Chesterfield Police, with assistance from those agencies, executed search warrants Wednesday at three massage parlors and two residences in Chesterfield County.

Search warrants were executed at D&M Massage, located in the 100 block of Heaths Way Road; Tranquil Massage, located in the 8700 block of Choctaw Road; Golden Finger Massage, located in the 9800 block of Chester Road.

The two homes were located in the 15400 block of Cambria Cove Boulevard and in the 14800 block of Windjammer Drive.

No additional information concerning the investigations has been released at this time.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending in the case.

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, Homeland Security Investigations is an arm of the Department of Homeland Security that investigates financial crimes, money laundering, bulk cash smuggling, among other crimes.

