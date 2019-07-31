Henrico Police searching for missing 84-year-old man
UPDATE: Bernard Willis has been located.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man.
Bernard Willis is an 84-year-old, black male with a bald head and brown eyes, 5’7” and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
He was last seen Wednesday around 2:00 PM, in the area of Glinhurst Road.
Mr. Willis left on foot and was wearing a white short-sleeve sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bernard Willis is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.