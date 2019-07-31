× Henrico Police searching for missing 84-year-old man

UPDATE: Bernard Willis has been located.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man.

Bernard Willis is an 84-year-old, black male with a bald head and brown eyes, 5’7” and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen Wednesday around 2:00 PM, in the area of Glinhurst Road.

Mr. Willis left on foot and was wearing a white short-sleeve sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bernard Willis is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.