Delta pilot suspected of being intoxicated on flight between Twin Cities, San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A Delta Airlines pilot scheduled to fly to San Diego from the Twin Cities was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being intoxicated, KSTP reported.

The pilot was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. local time at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to KSTP.

Officers told airport police the pilot removed himself from the security line after noticing TSA officers were conducting additional screening, KSTP reported. Officers conducted two sobriety checks, one of which found he was under the influence of alcohol. Results were still pending for the second sobriety check.

Delta Airlines sent KSWB the following statement: