Delicious Dinner Salad with Mary Rappoport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Mary Rappoport from the Virginia Egg Council showcased how you can make perfect hard cooked eggs. On top of that, she shows how to use them in a delicious dinner salad that you can even make the day before! To contact the Virginia Egg Council for more information, send them an email at eggsrgr8@rev.net .

Recipes:

Dressing

2 tablespoons mandarin orange syrup (from canned fruit)

1 heaping cup low-fat mayonnaise or salad dressing

1½ tablespoons honey mustard

1 tablespoon orange juice

¼ teaspoon coriander

Sweetener to taste (opt.)

Blend all dressing ingredients together and set aside

Salad

4 ounces fresh spinach, washed & drained

4 ounces romaine lettuce

1 (11 oz.) can, drained, mandarin orange segments

½ medium cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

½ cup chopped red onion

1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained

1½ cups chopped smoked turkey

½ (10 oz.) pkg. Frozen peas

8 hard-cooked eggs, sliced

Tear spinach and romaine into bite-sized pieces and place in a 9x13” casserole or a glass salad bowl. Reserve a few egg slices and mandarin orange segments for garnish. Layer all ingredients over the spinach and lettuce, ending with egg layer. Spread reserved mayonnaise mixture evenly over salad and garnish with orange segments and egg slices. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight. You may toss on some toasted sliced almonds just before serving. Makes 6 – 8 servings.

Perfect Hard Cooked Eggs, Every Time!

Use eggs that have been in your refrigerator for at least a week for easiest peeling.

Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan just large enough to hold them. Cover with cold water – 1” above eggs. Cover with lid. Put heat on high and bring just to a boil. Remove from heat and set timer: 17 min. for size large. Increase or decrease by 3 minutes for each size larger or smaller than size large (ex., cook medium eggs for 14 min., extra large for 20 min.). Immediately pour off hot water and place eggs in a bowl of ice and water to stop the cooking.

To peel, shake cooled eggs in pan to crackle, and peel under running water. Keep refrigerated and enjoy peeled eggs within a few days. Keep unpeeled eggs in the refrigerated and enjoy within one week.