Chicken Salad Chick brings first Virginia locations to Richmond market

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The family behind a Hanover pizza buffet is preparing to roll out a new-to-market restaurant chain in the suburbs.
Tim Collins, along with his wife Kim and father Rick, is preparing to open two Chicken Salad Chick locations: one in the Publix-anchored Westpark Shopping Center at 9669 W. Broad St. in Henrico, and the other Brandy Creek Commons retail plaza at 6595 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville.
The 84-seat, 2,600-square-foot Westpark restaurant is scheduled to open in October, Rick said. The Mechanicsville location, which will feature a drive-thru along with dine-in seating, is set to open around February 2020.
Photo Gallery
Each location will staff about 50 to 55 people, Tim said.
Ashland-based Titan Construction Group has been tapped to build out the Henrico restaurant.
