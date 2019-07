Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — According to the Safety Organization “Kids and Cars”, 38 children on average die annually from being left in a hot car. Wednesday, July 31st is recognized as is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. Hannah Rhudy, 14 creator of The BabyInBabyOut Campaign stopped by with Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew to talk about the importance of this initiative.For more information, you can visit: www.babyinbabyout.org .