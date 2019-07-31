× 11th Annual St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– The Annual St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival, Saturday, August 3, at St, Elizabeth Catholic Church, gates open at noon, music starts at 12:30.

The festival in its 11th year is a small festival with talented local performers who have made a name for themselves in and around Virginia. Supporters are invited to bring their lawn chairs for an intimate setting on the grounds of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Highland Park for a day of live jazz, kids activities, local vendors, drinks, and food trucks. The festival is once again hosted by CBS 6 Events & Entertainment Reporter Antoinette Essa.

The annual event features live music from Legacy Band, Glenroy Bailey & Company featuring Debo Dabney, Sharon Rae North, Doc Branch & The Keynotes, Paige Melton & Trio and Michael Hawkins for the day. The festival benefits the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 2nd Ave Richmond, a community of about 100 families with a rich and proud history with the first African-American woman, Sister Cora Marie Billings, serving as the Pastoral Coordinator. The festival serves as the sole annual fundraiser for this Parish and its various ministries, and most importantly to promote evangelization among St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, the members of its parish and in the Highland Park Community where the church sits. For more information visit https://stejazzfestival.com/.