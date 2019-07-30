Tattoo parlor, art gallery with a haunted twist slated for downtown

RICHMOND, Va. — The Arts District is set to get a tattoo shop with a haunted twist.

SinnerG Tattoos, which will combine a tattoo parlor, haunted house and art gallery, is preparing to open at 315 E. Broad St., next to the new Gather coworking space.

Married couple and local tattoo artists Sabrina Elliotte and Jorge “Gwooki” Aguirre are behind the new venture. The couple moved to Richmond three years ago, bringing backgrounds in the performing arts, including special effects, acting and set creation.

They’ve operated an annual haunted house out of their home in Midlothian since arriving in town, which drew 2,000 people over two days last Halloween. They call it “Sinisteria,” and went to a haunted house trade show and got certification, and took safety classes as they got more into it.

“We just had so much fun with it, and we’re both so inspired by dark arts. We did it trying to be a little more kid-friendly, and then as we went onto the next year, we kind of naturally got away from that,” Elliotte said.

Click here to read more on Richmond Biz Sense.