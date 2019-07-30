× Powhatan man killed in motorcycle crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on Route 631.

Around 8 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 631, 250 feet south of Route 1138.

According to police, a 2004 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle, driven by, Shane D. Sprouse, 38, or Powhatan, Va. was traveling on Route 631 when he ran off road right into a ditch.

Sprouse was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck a concrete driveway culvert.

Sprouse was not wearing a helmet and unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.