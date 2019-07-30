16-year-old Hanover student killed in crash

Nick Faulconer performs new single LIVE!

Posted 11:45 am, July 30, 2019, by

 

RICHMOND, Va. - Nick Faulconer is young, but he is continually honing his skills as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter. He performs at festivals, venues, and celebrations across Central Virginia. He joined us with Guitarist Jeremy Hook to perform his new single “Lip’s Locked” that releases to the public tomorrow, July 31st. Nick finished off our live show today with another one of his songs “Long Gone”. For more information on Nick Faulconer and where to catch him live, you can visit: www.NickFaulconer.com.

