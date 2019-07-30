Cleft & Craniofacial Team at Bon Secours 

RICHMOND, Va- According to the CDC, 4400 infants are born with a cleft lip or without a cleft palate which can cause many problems at youth. Thankfully, Bon Secours at St. Mary’s Hospital right here in Richmond has a Specialized Cleft and Craniofacial Divison. Plastic Surgeon Dr. Isaac Wornum and parents Tracey and Scott Malkie are here to tell us more about their journey with Bon Secours. For more information, you can visit: https://bonsecours.com/richmond/our-services/cleft-and-craniofacial.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS*}