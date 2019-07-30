Chesterfield Animal Services celebrating pet birthdays with $10 adoptions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Animal Services is inviting the community to come out and celebrate the birthdays of all their shelter pets.

Thursday, August 1, is the official birthday for all shelter animals at Chesterfield County Animal Services.

The shelter is offering a special adoption fee of $10 for all visitors who bring an unopened bag of cat or dog treats as a birthday present for the shelter pets.

“Give the ultimate birthday gift of all- a loving home. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!” said a shelter spokesperson on Facebook.

The shelter will be opened Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.