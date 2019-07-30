× 8 teachers evacuated from Henrico school due to gas leak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Eight teachers were evacuated from a Henrico County elementary school Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

The teachers were evacuated from Maude Trevett Elementary School, near Parham and Woodman Roads, after a gas leak was discovered outside in the rear of the school building.

Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said one engine responded to the scene and an additional engine was requested.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.