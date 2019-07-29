‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Zucchini Lasagna 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Fan favorite and great friend of the show Shayne Rogers returns with another ‘Shaynefully Delicious'

Creation! On the menu today is her Homemade Sausage Lasagna, featuring zucchini rather than pasta. Try this dish at your next dinner party with the recipe below!

2 T Olive Oil

1 pound Italian Sausage

1 T minced garlic

1 T fresh basil

1 t crushed red pepper

1.5 c crushed tomatoes

2-3 medium zucchini

Salt

1 c ricotta

1 T Italian Seasoning

Sliced Roma Tomatoes

4 oz fresh mozzarella

1 T Parmesan Cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice zucchini into ¼” pieces and lay out on a towel lined baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with salt. In a large skillet brown sausage. Make a hot spot in the pan and add garlic, basil and crushed red pepper. Stir all together until fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes and stir everything together. Let the skillet simmer on medium heat and mix ricotta with Italian seasoning. Press another towel on zucchini to squeeze out as much water as possible. In an 8x8” pan layer 1/3 of the zucchini, ½ of the Roma tomatoes, 1/3 of the sausage sauce and half of the cheese mixture. Repeat those layers one more time and top with the final 1/3 of the zucchini and the remaining sauce. Top with fresh mozzarella and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake on a parchment lined baking sheet for 45 minutes until bubbly and the cheese is browned. Let cool for 20 minutes, slice and serve. Enjoy!