× Richmond teen arrested after victim loses eye in paintball gun attack

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond teenager has been arrested in connection to an attack with a paintball gun in Gilpin Court.

Police responded to a hospital for the report of an assault on the night of Monday, July 22. Once police arrived, an adult male victim said he had been shot several times in the chest, back, and in the right eye with a paintball gun.

The damage was so severe, the victim lost his right eye, according to police.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1000 block of Saint John Street.

Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, of the 1000 block of Saint James Street, was arrested on Thursday and charged with malicious wounding.

“We are taking this assault very seriously,” said Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards. “The victim had to undergo surgery and lost his eye because of the incident. We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.