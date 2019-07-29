Richmond Blogger Returns, and This Time She Cooks!

RICHMOND, Va- First up in the Virginia This Morning kitchen today is Local Activist and Richmond Blogger Dana Miller. Dana shows us her fabulous “Summertime Spaghetti” that is a perfect meal for evenings where you don’t want to heat up your kitchen but still want a hot meal. This dish combines the flavors of lemon, chicken broth, garlic, and the fresh vegetables of summer. For more information on Dana, you can visit her blog at http://gatherroundwithdana.com.
