Police investigating Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting in Richmond on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Keswick Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the victim had already been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say he suffered a non-life threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound.

