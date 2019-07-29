Laura French thanks nurses who cared for her after having strokes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When you have a problem, CBS 6 has reporters on hand and ready to solve it, but last month it was one of our own who needed help.

Investigative reporter Laura French, was in need of rescue June 1, while attending her son’s soccer tournament.

“One second I was cheering my son on, the next, I couldn’t feel the left side of my face or catch my breath. Everything was a blur,” said French.

For the second time in a matter of months, French would be rushed to the hospital by ambulance where she remained for eight days. She was told that she had been having strokes after being diagnosed with an aneurysm weeks earlier.

After long days and nights away from her family, French jokingly made a promise to the hospital staff at Johnston-Willis that they would never see her back there, but she made an exception for her CBS 6 Gives.

“I came back to say thank you!” French said. “ I just wanted to say thank you so very much for taking such good care of me.”

French delivered breakfast to the many nurses who took care of her during her stay and delivered a gift card to be used for another meal on CBS 6 for the nurses who were not working that morning.

“We do this segment called 6 Gives and we usually just ask people to pay it forward,” French said through tears. “But, you guys do that everyday.”

“I just want you to know the impact that each and every one of you had on me at a very uncertain time,” said French. “I just want you to know how much you guys mean to me.”

“We’ve been praying for you,” said a nurse.

French treated her Neurology Nurse Practitioner, Meredith Britton to a spa day.

“I get told all the time to relax and take time for yourself, so I am going to make sure you do the same,” French told Britton.

“Thank you!” said Britton.

French expressed how much she appreciated Britton’s compassion and tenacity at a difficult time.

“In my job I need to figure things out and get to the bottom of things and you did that for me while I was here,” French added.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.