Elderly couple pulled from burning Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An elderly couple was pulled out of their burning Petersburg home by firefighters Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., neighbor Isaac Hargrove says a mailman who noticed smoke yelled for him to call 911 before the two started looking for a place to enter the home.

"We see the smoke coming from the side by the first air conditioning unit on the right side of the house so we go knock on the door and we hear a dog barking so we start banging and banging and banging on the door," Hargrove said.

Within a few minutes, firefighters were on scene and able to break into the residence on Elliot Avenue.

"When we made a primary search of the residence we located one fire victim and in the process of removing one fire victim we found another fire victim," Petersburg Fire Marshal Jim H. Reid said.

The victims, an elderly man and woman, were both incapacitated when they were taken to Southside Regional Medical center.

The couple`s son arrived on scene a few minutes later to talk to investigators.

The fire marshal says no foul play is suspected.