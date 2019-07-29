Dogtown Brewing opens in Manchester with roof top bar

RICHMOND, Va. — An old Thalhimers department store building in Old Town Manchester has officially been reborn as the city’s newest brewery.

Dogtown Brewing Co. opened over the weekend at 1209 Hull St., following nearly two years of renovations that included adding a dozen apartments on the upper levels of the three-story structure.

Behind Dogtown are local married couple and developers Michael Hild and Laura Dyer Hild, who own dozens of properties in Southside, and also operate The Butterbean Market & Cafe and Hot Diggity Donuts, both of which are within earshot of Dogtown.

The brewery’s opening comes as Michael Hild is embroiled in the bankruptcy of his now-defunct mortgage company, Live Well Financial.

Keep reading on Richmond Biz Sense.

Listen to Sandeep “Sunny” Baweja on this episode of Eat It, Virginia!