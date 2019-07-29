Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Coco from Favour Cookie Company came by the VTM studios to show viewers how easy it is to make her Berry Berry Good Blueberry Cornmeal Cobbler with ground cinnamon and grated lemon zest. See Recipe Below:

1 tablespoon cornstarch

· 4 cups fresh blueberries

· 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

· TOPPING:

· 1/2 cup cold coconut oil, divided

· 1 cup confectioners' sugar

· 1/4 cup aquafaba

· 1 cup self rising flour

· 1/2 cup cornmeal

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 3/4 cup full fat coconut milk

· 1 tablespoon of lemon extract

· 2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions

· Preheat oven to 375. In a pot, combine 2 cups blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, cinnamon, nutmeg over low heat, stirring until thickened about 7 minutes. Allow mixture to cool and add remaining berries. In a small bowl, beat 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons cold coconut oil (if it begins to soften too much, stick it into the fridge for a few minutes) and confectioners' sugar. Add aquafaba; beat well. Combine the flour, cornmeal, salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with coconut milk, beating just until combined. Stir in extracts.

· Melt remaining coconut oil in skillet. Swirl to coat the skillet in oil. Pour cornmeal batter into skillet. Pour fruit mixture on top.

· Bake at 375° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

· Nutrition Facts

1 piece: 290 calories, 9g fat (5g saturated fat), 39mg cholesterol, 317mg sodium, 52g carbohydrate (35g sugars, 2g fiber), 3g protein.