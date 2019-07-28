Oklahoma dog recovering after surgery to remove eye, heal face

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma animal rescue says they still have questions about a dog that showed up with severe injuries, but they say the pup is happily free of stitches after vets removed a ruptured eye and sewed up the wound on his neck and face.

Jaws had surgery – removing his ruptured eye and closing a major face and neck wound – July 12 and is already stitch and cone free.

“We see a lot of horrible things, but this is just almost unbearable,” said Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society president Heather Hernandez.

They say Jaws went missing for weeks and then showed back up at his house like this.

Hernandez said the owner couldn’t cover the cost so they did the right thing and surrendered him to the vet.

“We’re not 100% sure of what happened. He could’ve been hit by a car. Our vet thinks there’s a possibility it was fireworks. That it was an injury from fireworks, but we really don’t know,” she said.

Now, it’s time for Jaws’ next steps.

“It’s just incredible to see how resilient he is. Once he’s finally healed and we do get him through everything, which we’re confident we’re going to, then he’ll be up for adoption and he’ll be looking for a new home,” Hernandez said.

If you’d like to help Jaws, click here.