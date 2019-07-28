Cold front will bring storms, cooler temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat and humidity will hang around through mid-week. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index could reach around 100°.

While a few isolated storms may affect a couple of spots through Tuesday, rain chances will increase for the middle and end of the week as a cold front moves into our area.

Some storms will be in western Virginia on Tuesday, and the best chance of storms on Wednesday will be west of Interstate 95. As the front moves into the state on Thursday, the chance of storms will increase a bit.

As the front stalls out on Friday, some showers and storms will be around times. This front will not move much, so the chances for at least scattered storms will linger through next weekend.

The cold front, along with extra clouds and some storms around, will drop temperatures for the second half of the week. Some locations may not get out of the lower 80s on Friday.

