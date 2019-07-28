× VSP, FAA investigating plane crash at Chesterfield Airport

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a small engine plane crash at 1:18pm on Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to find the plane had landed on its belly 100 yards off of the runway. “In an attempt to cause minimal damage,” a spokesperson with the Virginia State Troopers shared with CBS 6, “the pilot landed in the field beside the runway.”

There were no passengers aboard. The pilot, 56 year old Richard Samet of Richmond, Virginia, did not sustain any injuries.

Chesterfield P. D. in addition to Chesterfield Fire and EMS assisted at the scene. The FAA has been notified.

This is a developing story.