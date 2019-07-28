Man critically injured in Chesterfield shooting 

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said a man was critically injured in a shooting in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

Officials said officers were called to the the 6200 block of Barrister Road just before 1:40 p.m.

“Officers arrived and found a male lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound,” Lt. Adrian Otero with Chesterfield Police said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“At this time there are no known suspects,” Otero said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.