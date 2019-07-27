Virginia sales tax holiday weekend starts this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday is almost here.

This year’s Virginia Sales Tax Holiday, which starts the first Friday in August and ends the following Sunday at 11:59 p.m., is Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.

During the tax free weekend shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and local sales tax.

The holiday is aimed to financially assist families.

All retailers who sell the exempt products are required to participate in the sales tax holiday.

Tax exempt items include:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 3-5 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.