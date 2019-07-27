Paint Party in Richmond attracts artists from across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of artists from across the country created graffiti and murals in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood Saturday to raising awareness about the artform.

Artists taking part in the "Summer Paint Party," organized by local groups Crud City and Few and Far Women, had permission from the owners of several buildings in the Manchester area to paint and graffiti the derelict structures.

Artist Nicole Holderbaum said 20 artists took part in the project.

“Anytime you bring together artists like this, there’s going to be catalyzation of progression and new ideas and new projects that impact the community and new artists," Holderbaum said.

Artist Rei 21 said he has been "doing graffiti for about 25 years."

"Just kind of being out here in the elements and creating. For me, that’s what it’s all about," Rei 21 said. "Good family, you know good friends."

Each artist offered a unique perspective in addition to making the most of graffiti and used paint.

“My name's Sean and when I make art I go by Jam, J-A-M," the artist said. "I'm interested in doing a lot of outer space, kind of sci-fi stuff."

Organizers, who noted that if you graffiti someone's property without their permission, it is considered vandalism, hope to make the painting party an annual event.

