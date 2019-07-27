Crash shuts down intersection of Robious and Huguenot in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has shutdown all lanes of Robious and Huguenot roads in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials.

Chesterfield Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Robious and Huguenot just before 12:25 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT (#chesterfield)-All lanes are closed at the intersection of Robious Rd. (Rt. 147) and Huguenot Rd. (Rt. 711) due to a crash. Lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Use an alternate route until further notice. @ChesterfieldVa — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) July 27, 2019

VDOT officials said all lanes at the intersection are “expected to be closed for an extended period of time.”

“Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice,” VDOT officials warned.

Officials said drivers should expect delays.

