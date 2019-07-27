Man killed in Southside shooting found inside car
Posted 11:17 am, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, July 27, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car on Richmond’s Southside early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for a report of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

“When police arrived, they found an adult male unresponsive inside a car,” Amy Vu with Richmond Police said. “The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Officials said Major Crimes detectives are working to gather more information.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call  Detective Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

