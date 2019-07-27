Students, families pick up free school supplies in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of students and families picked up free school supplies at Manchester Middle School Saturday morning.

The items were donated by the Nationwide Islamic Community Group’s ICNA Relief fund, whose mission is to help needy students and families.

ICNA donated more than 50,000 backpacks, including more than 400 passed out at Manchester Middle, nationwide on Saturday.

“The number one goal of Chesterfield County is to remove barriers for students,” Principal at Manchester Middle School Principal David Altizer said. “If students don't have the supplies they need, I mean just imagine not having those basic, day-to-day things you need to be successful.”

Organizers said they passed out supplies to families regardless of if they lived Chesterfield.

This is the first time the group has offered the program in Chesterfield County.

The first day of classes for most students in the county is a little more than a month away.