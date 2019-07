Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. – Fire officials said two boaters were rescued near the Hopewell Marina Saturday night.

Officials said their boat ran aground and started taking on water.

Chesterfield crews were called in and helped the boaters to safety.

No injuries were reported.

