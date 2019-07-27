Goochland festival features 50 acres of sunflowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Alvis Farms hosted their first-ever Sunflower Festival Saturday featuring 50 acres of sunflowers.

In addition, visitors can tour a hand-cut maze, take as many lovely photos as they want and learn some pretty cool facts about sunflowers.

"Inside of the head of the flower, there's actually thousands of itty-bitty little flowers, so if you look in the head of the flower, you can see lots of little flowers and the seeds are below them," said Alvis Farms’ Erin Henley. "Everyone loves sunflowers, so we thought we'd capitalize on that and let everyone enjoy the beauty of these sunflowers. "

Tickets start at $5 and the festival continues Sunday and next weekend as well.

Alvis Farms is located on Three Chopt Road in Manakin-Sabot.