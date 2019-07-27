Police: Woman wounded in Northside shooting turned up at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on Richmond's Northside Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pollock Street for a report of a person shot at 1:15 p.m.

"Once on scene they were unable to locate a victim," Capt. Michael A. Snawder with Richmond Police said. "Shortly thereafter an adult female arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

The woman, who police believe was shot at 4th and Pollock, was treated for a non-life threatening injury, officials said.

No suspect information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.