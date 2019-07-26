“Two Mice at The Eiffel Tower”

RICHMOND, Va- Former Chief Academic Officer for Chesterfield Country Public turned author, Donna Dalton talked about the inspiration behind her new children’s book, “Two Mice at the Eiffel Tower”.
Donna has two upcoming signings.. Wednesday, August 7th from 3pm to 6pm at Les Crepes in Stony Point Fashion Mall and then again Sunday, August 11th at the Watermelon Festival.  www.creativemindspublications.

