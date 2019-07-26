× Teenage boy hospitalized after shooting in Ashland park

ASHLAND, Va. — A teenage boy was hospitalized after a shooting at an Ashland park Thursday evening.

Shortly before midnight, Ashland police officers responded to the South Taylor Street Park in the 700 block of South Taylor Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by Hanover County Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Residents can also submit crime tips anonymously at www.ashlandpolice.us.