Man arrested, woman ‘at large’ in carjacking that ended in I-295 chase and shooting

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies said a female suspect remains on the run after the Stafford County carjacking that spawned a high-speed chase along I-295 that ended with a shooting in Hopewell Thursday evening.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were called to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of Falls Run Drive just before 4:40 p.m.

"The 911 caller reported observing two suspects steal a vehicle at gunpoint," Amanda Vicinanzo with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the deputy arrived, he spotted the suspects' abandoned car, which had New Jersey plates and extensive front-end and rear bumper damage.

"The deputy learned the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking on the interstate in Newark," Vicinanzo said. "The vehicle had also been involved in a hit and run on Interstate 95 in Stafford County."

The victim told a deputy that he was inside the AutoZone on Warrenton Road while his wife and two children waited in their SUV outside.

"While he was in the shop, his wife came running inside with their two children... saying she had been held at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken by a male subject and a female subject." Vicinanzo said. "The suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed."

Deputies issued a BOL (be on the lookout) alert for the stolen SUV, which state police spotted along I-295.

A state trooper spotted the black Lexus with North Carolina plates on I-295 south in Hanover County around 5 p.m., officials said.

When that trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver kept going, state police said.

Troopers said that when the SUV took exit 9A in Hopewell, two suspects ran from the car.

"This guy jumped out of an SUV and came running across 36 when he did I almost hit him. It took me a few seconds to process what was going on but he had a very big gun," one witness told reporter Jon Burkett.

Deputies said the suspects tried to carjack another driver and a passerby was shot during the incident.

Troopers said that man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Crime Insider sources also said a woman's car was hit by bullets, but that she continued driving and later reported the incident in Henrico.

Officials said Nasim Altaquan Jackson, of New Jersey, was taken into custody and charged with felony elude, felony possession of stolen property, reckless driving and no operators licence.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office charged Jackson with carjacking, receiving stolen property, driving suspended, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm and credit card larceny.

Jackson was later charged by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation with aggravated malicious wounding, carjacking, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of shooting into a vehicle.

Jackson is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.

Officials said Friday night that the female suspect remains at large.

State police, Hopewell Police and Prince George Police responded to the chaotic scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.