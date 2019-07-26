× ‘Situation under control’ after explosion inside building

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Fire crews responded to Fiorucci Foods after a compressor exploded in the boiler room of the building.

“The situation is under control,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said. “There was an explosion from a compressor in the boiler room. No active fire or injuries.”

Crews, he said, were working to remove smoke from the building.

Earlier Friday, a second alarm was called requesting more units to respond to the building along the 1800 Ruffin Mill Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

#BREAKING: A look at the scene at Fiorucci Foods on Ruffin Mill Rd. Chesterfield Fire says a compressor exploded in the boiler room. They say no one was injured and the fire is under control. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/n6LI1qFEIm — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) July 26, 2019