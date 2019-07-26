‘Situation under control’ after explosion inside building
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Fire crews responded to Fiorucci Foods after a compressor exploded in the boiler room of the building.
“The situation is under control,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said. “There was an explosion from a compressor in the boiler room. No active fire or injuries.”
Crews, he said, were working to remove smoke from the building.
Earlier Friday, a second alarm was called requesting more units to respond to the building along the 1800 Ruffin Mill Road.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.307388 -77.382823