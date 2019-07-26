Put On Your Shoes – It’s Time For “CJ The DJ’s Boogaloo”

RICHMOND, Va- CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation hosts its annual “CJ The DJ’s Boogaloo” that features music, food, and so much more. The organization’s Founder Roger Reynolds shared details on this year’s event that’s coming up Saturday, July 27th from 1pm to 9pm at The Center of The Universe Brewing Co. in Ashland.  It’s free and open to the public.  For more information you can visit:https://www.cjstuf.org/

