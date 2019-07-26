× Police: 21-year-old man missing from Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 21-year-old man from the Emporia-Greensville area.

Jamier Dashawn Leonard, 21, was last seen on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:45 a.m. at 212-B Meherrin Lane in Emporia,

Leonard is described as a black male, 5’8”, weighing 230 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white v-neck tee shirt, black jeans with red/white stripes on the side and black and white Nike tennis shoes. He may also be carrying a red bag and have on white head phones

. If anyone comes into contact with our missing person or have any information about this individuals whereabouts, please have them notify our office through phone 434-348-4200 or gcso@greensvillecountyva.gov. We have forwarded a missing person poster to this email. Thanks in advance.