Police: 21-year-old man missing from Greensville County

Posted 1:45 pm, July 26, 2019, by

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 21-year-old man from the Emporia-Greensville area.

Jamier Dashawn Leonard, 21,  was last seen on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:45 a.m. at 212-B Meherrin Lane in Emporia,

Leonard is described as a black male, 5’8”, weighing 230 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white v-neck tee shirt, black jeans with red/white stripes on the side and black and white Nike tennis shoes. He may also be carrying a red bag and have on white head phones

. If anyone comes into contact with our missing person or have any information about this individuals whereabouts, please have them notify our office through phone 434-348-4200 or gcso@greensvillecountyva.gov. We have forwarded a missing person poster to this email. Thanks in advance.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.