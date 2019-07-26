Paintball enthusiast: Don’t judge sport after driver shot in Chesterfield 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for four suspects after two people were attacked with a paintball gun while driving in Chesterfield County.

The assault happened near the intersection of the 4000 block of West Hundred Road and Chester Road as a man was driving east with a passenger at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to Chesterfield Police.

"He noticed some noise outside of his vehicle, his windows were down and all of sudden he started getting hit by paintballs," Lt. Brad Conner explained. "He turned around to the female passenger trying to protect her and continued getting hit by those paintballs."

Conner said the victim was hit in the face, shoulder and back.

The victim then drove to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1977-1984 Chevrolet Suburban with a black tint cap over its license plate. Four suspects were seen in the vehicle, and all of them were wearing paintball gear and masks.

"Certainly, there could've been the potential for a vehicle accident," Conner said.

No other paintball related incidents were reported Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

'Don’t blame the paintball community'

Jake Levy serves as the captain of the competitive paintball team Richmond Rage. He's considered the sport both a passion and hobby for more than two decades.

"When the only media you hear about is negative on your local news -- it’s not a good thing," Levy said.

Levy stated paintball can come with a stigma and hoped the public doesn't judge the entire sport based on Friday's incident.

"It’s unfortunate that it happened, but please don’t blame the paintball community for that," he explained.

Levy had this message for the four suspects on the run.

"People who are going to do this type of thing with paintball equipment have no business playing the game and you’re not welcome in our sport," he stated.