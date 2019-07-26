Let’s Rock-N-Soul!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Remnants Rock-N-Soul band returns to the musical line up this year for the 14th Annual Filipino Festival that kicks off Friday, August 9th. This talented group made their debut on our LIVE show. They performed their version of “Sweet Virginia Breeze” and “I Feel Good”. For more information you can visit: https://filipinofestival.org/

Event Details:

14th Annual Filipino Food Festival

Friday 8/9, 5 PM- 10 PM

Sunday 8/10, 10 AM- 10 PM

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

8200 Woodman Road