Let’s Rock-N-Soul!

RICHMOND, Va. - The Remnants Rock-N-Soul band returns to the musical line up this year for the 14th Annual Filipino Festival that kicks off Friday, August 9th. This talented group made their debut on our LIVE show. They performed their version of “Sweet Virginia Breeze” and “I Feel Good”. For more information you can visit: https://filipinofestival.org/
Event Details:
14th Annual Filipino Food Festival
Friday 8/9, 5 PM- 10 PM
Sunday 8/10, 10 AM- 10 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
8200 Woodman Road