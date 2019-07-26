Cilantro Turkey Burger Kicked Up

RICHMOND, Va. - Popular Richmond Chef Ari Augenbaum from Soul Taco RVA is back in our kitchen to show us a juicy recipefeaturing a Cilantro Turkey Burger topped with avocado, and pairs it with an Arugula and Pomegranate Salad layered with Charred Lemon Dressing.  Visit Soul Taco RVA… 321 N. 2nd Street in Richmond.  www.soultacorva.com

